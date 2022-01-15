Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Down 62.9% in December

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the December 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

USNZY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0289 dividend. This is an increase from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

