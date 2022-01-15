UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.13 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 6% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00008829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.63 billion and approximately $4.13 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00343038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000859 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.