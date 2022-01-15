Unum Group to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Unum Group has increased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unum Group to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

