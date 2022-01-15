Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report sales of $139.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.80 million and the lowest is $136.80 million. Universal Display posted sales of $141.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $546.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $544.10 million to $551.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $653.24 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $670.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Universal Display.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several research firms have commented on OLED. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.
NASDAQ OLED traded up $6.47 on Monday, hitting $164.29. 384,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,526. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after buying an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Universal Display by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after buying an additional 633,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after buying an additional 157,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after buying an additional 137,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.
See Also: Equal Weight Rating
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report $139.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.80 million to $143.80 million. Universal Display reported sales of $141.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $546.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $544.10 million to $551.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $653.24 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $670.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research
upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.
Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.29. The company had a trading volume of 384,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,526. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.95. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 633,237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Universal Display by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.
See Also: What is a death cross?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.