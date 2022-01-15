Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report sales of $139.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.80 million and the lowest is $136.80 million. Universal Display posted sales of $141.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $546.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $544.10 million to $551.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $653.24 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $670.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on OLED. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

NASDAQ OLED traded up $6.47 on Monday, hitting $164.29. 384,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,526. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after buying an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Universal Display by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after buying an additional 633,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after buying an additional 157,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after buying an additional 137,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

