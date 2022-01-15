United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $132.25

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.25 and traded as low as $126.50. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $126.62, with a volume of 4,966 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $713.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.25.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon purchased 24,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.22 per share, with a total value of $2,950,024.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,090.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 325.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

