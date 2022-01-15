United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Trading Up 3.6% on Analyst Upgrade

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) was up 3.6% on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $300.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. United Rentals traded as high as $344.32 and last traded at $343.98. Approximately 12,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 585,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.95.

URI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.70.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.41 and its 200-day moving average is $344.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.