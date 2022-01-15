United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Up 4.3%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.94 and last traded at $48.55. Approximately 358,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,000,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Get United Airlines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($8.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Airlines by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in United Airlines by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.