UniCrypt (UNCX) Price Tops $559.07 on Major Exchanges

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One UniCrypt coin can currently be bought for about $559.07 or 0.01301664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $15.42 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniCrypt has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011351 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.46 or 0.00327028 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00019626 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008297 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002608 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000812 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009332 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00016600 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UNCX is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,581 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

