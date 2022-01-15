Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,858,000 after purchasing an additional 226,781 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8,096.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA opened at $374.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.98. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.00 and a 12-month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.