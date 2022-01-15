UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UCBJY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.84.

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.