Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.06

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.06 and last traded at $92.02, with a volume of 9220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $67,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

