Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Cowen

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.07% from the company’s previous close.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.51.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sarah Personette sold 14,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $790,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,717 shares of company stock worth $3,778,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

