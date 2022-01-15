TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.57) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.69. TwentyFour Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117 ($1.59).

Get TwentyFour Income Fund alerts:

TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.