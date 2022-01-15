TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.57) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.69. TwentyFour Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117 ($1.59).
TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile
