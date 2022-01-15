TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TSP stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in TuSimple by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 37,257 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter worth about $3,565,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 255.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 53,878 shares during the period. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.