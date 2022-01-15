Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 374.3% in December

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 374.3% from the December 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBXXF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
