Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 374.3% in December

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 374.3% from the December 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBXXF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

