Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 61.50 ($0.83).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.07) in a research note on Friday, December 10th. increased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($1.02) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:TLW traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 53.96 ($0.73). The stock had a trading volume of 7,870,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,444. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 22.61 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.90). The company has a market cap of £772.54 million and a P/E ratio of 5.34.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Sheila Khama bought 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £3,393.60 ($4,606.49).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

