TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Down 99.8% in December

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $1.67 on Friday. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

TUIFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TUI from 230.00 to 200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. AlphaValue cut shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

