TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Down 99.8% in December

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $1.67 on Friday. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.
TUI Company Profile
TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.
