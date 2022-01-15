Tudor Pickering & Holt Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$15.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MEG. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price (up previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.35.

MEG opened at C$14.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.83. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.22 and a 12-month high of C$14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

