Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $80.37

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.37 and traded as high as $81.31. Tucows shares last traded at $80.82, with a volume of 14,940 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $864.77 million, a P/E ratio of 117.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tucows by 429.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Tucows during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tucows by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tucows by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

