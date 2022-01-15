Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $80.37

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.37 and traded as high as $81.31. Tucows shares last traded at $80.82, with a volume of 14,940 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $864.77 million, a P/E ratio of 117.13 and a beta of 0.59.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter.
Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)
Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.
