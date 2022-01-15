Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS.
TSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.28.
TSCO opened at $221.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $139.11 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
