Truist Securities Cuts Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target to $85.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target decreased by Truist Securities from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.
SGMS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.
SGMS opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
