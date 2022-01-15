Truist Securities Cuts Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target to $85.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target decreased by Truist Securities from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

SGMS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.

SGMS opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

