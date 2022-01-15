Truist Initiates Coverage on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Equities researchers at Truist started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.62.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR opened at $130.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.33 and a 200 day moving average of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.