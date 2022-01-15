Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Stock analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

BBY opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day moving average is $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

