Truist Financial Corp Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.00% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 227,768 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 356.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 368,335 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 428,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 130,510 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,572.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 402,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 393,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 258,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $30.59 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.