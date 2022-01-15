Truist Financial Corp Has $2.75 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 338.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 200.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

STOR opened at $33.45 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

