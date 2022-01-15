Truist Financial Corp Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,385 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 559,397 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after acquiring an additional 505,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after acquiring an additional 447,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth $13,646,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $40.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.