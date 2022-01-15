Truist Financial Corp Has $2.36 Million Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

