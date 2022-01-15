Truist Financial Corp Acquires 155 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 90.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.63.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $436.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $403.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

