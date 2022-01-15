Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce $5.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.66 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $23.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $67.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

