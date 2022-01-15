Truist Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $53.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APA. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of APA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.55.

APA opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. APA has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $33.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that APA will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in APA by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of APA by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in APA by 148.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in APA by 29.7% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

