TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.27

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $148.32 million and approximately $13.84 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

