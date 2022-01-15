TRON (TRX) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.02 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.02 billion and approximately $767.11 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000841 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003066 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005104 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,829,842,727 coins and its circulating supply is 101,829,850,946 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

