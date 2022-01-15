TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. TriNet Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $48,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $189,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,860 shares of company stock worth $7,851,884 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.80. 161,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,843. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average is $92.30. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

