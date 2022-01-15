Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Shares Gap Up to $25.97

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.97, but opened at $26.80. Tri Pointe Homes shares last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 5,766 shares.
A number of research firms recently commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.
About Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
