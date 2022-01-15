Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Price Target Raised to SEK 251

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from SEK 245 to SEK 251 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. Trelleborg AB has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12.
Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile
