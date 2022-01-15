Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Price Target Raised to SEK 251

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from SEK 245 to SEK 251 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. Trelleborg AB has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Coated Systems segment provides engineered solutions that focus on the sealing, protection, and safety of investments, process and people in demanding environments.

