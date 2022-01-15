Tredje AP fonden Invests $2.77 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Copart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.7% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $136.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.