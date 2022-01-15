Tredje AP fonden Acquires Shares of 25,000 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.93. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

