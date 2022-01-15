TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $47,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMDX opened at $16.51 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

