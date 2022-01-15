TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Down 64.2% in December

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the December 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TransGlobe Energy has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.