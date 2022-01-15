Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, an increase of 95,900.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,071,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGGI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc seeks to enter the cannabis business through its subsidiary Cannabis Consortium, Inc It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

