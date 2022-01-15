Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, an increase of 95,900.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,071,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TGGI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
About Trans Global Group
