TradeStars Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $233,267.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TradeStars has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00064686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00075285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.39 or 0.07680398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,549.25 or 0.99712919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008303 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

Buying and Selling TradeStars

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TradeStars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

