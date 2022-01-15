Tractor Supply to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share, Truist Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Truist Securities issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst S. Ciccarelli anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.97 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $139.11 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.56 and a 200 day moving average of $207.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.