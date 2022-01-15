TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $482.92

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 482.92 ($6.56) and traded as high as GBX 496.76 ($6.74). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 495 ($6.72), with a volume of 483,040 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 491.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 482.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

