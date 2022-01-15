TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from €58.00 to €60.00. The company traded as high as $56.21 and last traded at $56.03, with a volume of 2395583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TTE. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

About TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.