TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Given New €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a report on Thursday. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $54.73 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

