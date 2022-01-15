Torrid (NYSE:CURV) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Robert W. Baird

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of CURV opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $2,314,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $901,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 14.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

