Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12.3% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $3,695,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSTK opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSTK has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

In other news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

