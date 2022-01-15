Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 207 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $236.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.29. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $250.23. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.