Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,499 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

