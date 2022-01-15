Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.36% of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 85.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $488,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 89,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

